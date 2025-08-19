TÜRKİYE
Gaza aid tops 100,000 tonnes as Türkiye vows to sustain lifeline under Israeli blockade
The Communications Directorate says aid deliveries include field hospitals, ambulances, food, shelter, and $15 million in financial support for civilians trapped under blockade.
Türkiye has sent over 101,000 tons of aid, along with $15 million in financial support, since the escalation in late 2023. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
August 19, 2025

Türkiye has detailed the scope of its humanitarian assistance to Gaza, saying it has dispatched relief through 16 ships and 14 aircraft since Israel’s military aggression began in October 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Communications Directorate said the effort reflects President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, under which Türkiye has sought to be “the voice of Gaza on every international platform” while continuing to send urgent aid to civilians under siege. 

Gaza has long been under blockade, and since October 7, 2023, its population has faced escalating hunger and deprivation amid Israeli bombardments.

The directorate said Türkiye has worked intensively “to stand by the innocent people of Gaza left to die from famine and hunger.” 

Since the escalation began, Türkiye has sent over 101,000 tonnes of aid, along with $15 million in financial support.

Türkiye’s continued assistance

The shipments have included large-scale deliveries of food, flour, and drinking water, as well as clothing and even toy sets for children. 

Medical relief has been a key component: Türkiye sent eight field hospitals, 53 ambulances, and nearly 250 tonnes of medical supplies, while also transferring 430 patients and 450 companions to Türkiye for treatment.

Additional aid has included hundreds of thousands of hygiene kits, thousands of tents and sleeping bags, and more than 1,400 generators, along with mobile kitchens and other technical support.

The directorate stressed that Türkiye would continue to provide humanitarian assistance “by every possible means,” even as access to Gaza remains fraught under Israel’s blockade.

