The US has approved a potential $3 billion sale to Saudi Arabia to support the sustainment of the Kingdom’s F-15 fighter jet fleet, according to US officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the State Department had approved the possible Foreign Military Sale covering F-15 sustainment and related equipment.

The required certification has been delivered to Congress.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region," the agency said.

Military balance intact

It added that "the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region".