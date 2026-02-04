POLITICS
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
State Department approves $3B sale to Saudi Arabia to support sustainment of its F-15 fighter jet fleet.
President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince MBS watch a flight of F-35's and F-15's during a welcome ceremony in White House. [File] / AP
February 4, 2026

The US has approved a potential $3 billion sale to Saudi Arabia to support the sustainment of the Kingdom’s F-15 fighter jet fleet, according to US officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the State Department had approved the possible Foreign Military Sale covering F-15 sustainment and related equipment.

The required certification has been delivered to Congress.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf region," the agency said.

Military balance intact

It added that "the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the military balance in the region".

The announcement follows a separate approval last week by the State Department for the possible sale of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, with an estimated cost of $9 billion.

The visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington DC late last year resulted in a multibillion-dollar arms package and a strategic defence pact.

The arms deal for the largest buyer of US weapons includes F-35 operators as well.

“We’ll be selling F-35s,” President Trump said at that time, referring to the kingdom’s status as a “great ally”.

RelatedTRT World - Will Trump’s sale of F-35s to Saudi Arabia reshape Middle East's military balance?
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
