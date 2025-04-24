The Spanish government has unilaterally cancelled a contract to purchase ammunition rounds for its police force from an Israeli firm, a government source said, ceding to pressure from its hard-left junior coalition partner Sumar.

Spain, a long-time critic of Israel's policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, pledged in October 2023 to stop selling weapons to Israel over its war on Gaza and last year widened that commitment to include weapons purchases from Israel.

However, on April 17 as Spaniards geared up for the Easter holiday weekend, the government filed paperwork confirming the deal on the government tenders website.

The purchase, worth $7.53 million, includes the acquisition of more than 15 million 9-mm rounds from Israel's IMI Systems, owned by Elbit Systems and represented in Spain by Guardian LTD Israel.

The decision drew a sharp rebuke on Wednesday from coalition partner Sumar, with one of the groups within Sumar, Izquierda Unida, threatening to withdraw from the minority coalition government.