On Sunday, September 7, Russia launched its largest air assault on Ukraine since the war began, deploying 805 drones and 13 missiles.

The attack resulted in at least four deaths, including a child, and left over 20 people wounded.

Notably, the main government building in Kiev's Pecherskyi district was set ablaze, marking the first time a central government facility has been targeted during the conflict.

What’s different?

This latest assault stands out for several reasons.

It is the most extensive airstrike since the beginning of the war, with Russia deploying over 800 drones and missiles in a coordinated attack.

Unlike previous strikes that mainly targeted military and logistical sites, this operation directly hit the Kiev government headquarters, marking a significant shift in Russian targeting strategy by focusing on central government infrastructure.

Additionally, the attack caused civilian casualties, including at least four deaths and more than 20 injuries, and resulted in widespread damage to residential areas, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian toll of the conflict.

Why is it significant?

This recent escalation carries several important implications.

Firstly, the unprecedented scale and nature of the attack seriously undermine any remaining hopes for a near-term resolution to the conflict, especially as it comes amid ongoing international diplomatic efforts aimed at peace.

Secondly, the international reaction has been swift and condemning; the United States and European allies have denounced the strikes, with US President Donald Trump indicating the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia to increase pressure.

Ukrainian officials have also highlighted the attack's humanitarian toll, emphasising the need for stronger air defenses and international support.