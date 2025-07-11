TÜRKİYE
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
After a sustained and years-long anti-terror campaign by Turkish security forces, the PKK terror group announced in May that it would dissolve and disarm — a major milestone in Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.
July 11, 2025

Members of the PKK terror group have begun to lay down their weapons in Iraq’s Suleymaniye province on Friday, a significant development in line with Ankara’s efforts to achieve a terror-free Türkiye.

After sustained and effective anti-terror operations led by Turkish security forces, the PKK declared in May that it would dissolve and disarm, marking a major milestone in the country’s decades-long struggle against terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Turkish state has expanded its war on terror to the diplomatic arena.

Years of steady pressure on international partners — especially in Europe and the Middle East — paid off.

The PKK’s ability to operate freely in foreign capitals, launder money, and raise funds under various political covers has diminished significantly. Türkiye’s growing geopolitical clout means its concerns are increasingly taken seriously by global powers.

Through economic ties, energy diplomacy, and regional partnerships, Ankara has gradually choked off the PKK’s support networks abroad.

A spokesperson for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said late Wednesday that the handover of weapons should be finalised within a few months.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Omer Celik explained that a verification team — made up of officials from Turkish intelligence and the armed forces — will monitor the disarmament process.

“The disarmament process (in Iraq) needs to be completed within three to five months ... If it exceeds this period, it will become vulnerable to provocations,” Celik said.

For more than 40 years, Türkiye has been fighting the PKK, which has killed more than 40,000 people through attacks on civilians and Turkish security forces.

SOURCE:TRT World
