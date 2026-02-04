Ukraine has said talks with Russian and US delegations in Abu Dhabi, trying to broker an end to the four-year Ukraine war, were "substantive and productive".

"The work was substantive and productive, focused on concrete steps and practical solutions," Ukraine's top negotiator Rustem Umerov said on social media after the first day of discussions on Wednesday, without providing further details.

The negotiations are to continue on Thursday.

Several rounds of diplomacy between the sides have failed to strike a deal on ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II, which began in February 2022.

A massive Russian drone and missile barrage in the run-up to the talks, pounding Ukraine's energy grid and knocking out power and heating in temperatures far below freezing, threatened to overshadow any chances of progress in the Emirati capital.