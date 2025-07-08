A Slovak court will begin the trial on Tuesday of a man who shot and seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico in May last year, an attack that both exposed and exacerbated political and social divisions in the small central European country.

The 72-year-old Juraj C. stands accused of terrorism for an attack that prosecutors say was aimed at incapacitating the government. He faces up to life imprisonment if found guilty by the Specialised Criminal Court.

The attacker, a former mine worker, stonemason, security guard, and also a poet, told investigators he shot at Fico to hurt but not kill him, due to what he said were disagreements with the prime minister's policies on Ukraine, media, and culture.

Fico, a 60-year-old fourth-time prime minister, had clashed with Slovakia's partners in the European Union and NATO over his opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine.

He accused the attacker of being part of the pro-EU opposition, which was stoking hatred. The main opposition parties have denied any connection to the shooter.