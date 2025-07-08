WORLD
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Uraj Cintula, accused of attempting to murder PM Fico in what was called a politically motivated attack, will stand trial in Slovakia.
July 8, 2025

A Slovak court will begin the trial on Tuesday of a man who shot and seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico in May last year, an attack that both exposed and exacerbated political and social divisions in the small central European country.

The 72-year-old Juraj C. stands accused of terrorism for an attack that prosecutors say was aimed at incapacitating the government. He faces up to life imprisonment if found guilty by the Specialised Criminal Court.

The attacker, a former mine worker, stonemason, security guard, and also a poet, told investigators he shot at Fico to hurt but not kill him, due to what he said were disagreements with the prime minister's policies on Ukraine, media, and culture.

Fico, a 60-year-old fourth-time prime minister, had clashed with Slovakia's partners in the European Union and NATO over his opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine.

He accused the attacker of being part of the pro-EU opposition, which was stoking hatred. The main opposition parties have denied any connection to the shooter.

Fico said he has forgiven the attacker and does not intend to attend the trial unless summoned.

The court has scheduled hearings for Tuesday and Wednesday, with further hearings to take place later this year before a verdict is reached. The first day is expected to include a reading of the charges and questioning of the suspect.

The suspect reportedly fired five shots from a handgun from 1.2 metres as the prime minister greeted citizens in the central Slovak town of Handlova.


