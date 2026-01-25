The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), and the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) have dispatched humanitarian aid to Syria’s Ayn Al Arab to support civilians affected by ongoing clashes.
AFAD and Kizilay on Sunday sent 11 trucks carrying aid to Ayn Al Arab in cooperation with the Syrian government and the Aleppo Aid Coordination Center.
The shipment includes five trucks carrying 50 tonnes of flour, one truck loaded with blankets, and five trucks carrying baby nappies and food supplies.
Separately, IHH sent six trucks carrying humanitarian supplies from Aleppo to Ayn Al Arab to support civilians struggling with shortages caused by the conflict and harsh winter conditions.
The aid includes blankets, mattresses, quilts, food packages, bread, ready-to-eat meals, boots, and winter coats.
The Turkish nonprofit said a humanitarian corridor was opened to Ayn Al Arab following the extension of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group, allowing aid deliveries to resume.
However, tensions have continued along the Ayn Al Arab front despite the truce.
The Syrian army entered the town of Sarrin on the Ayn Al Arab front on Tuesday following intense clashes.
On Sunday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a mortar shell fired from areas under YPG occupation in Ayan Al Arab struck the entrance of Al Jamal village in the Jarabulus countryside.
The Syrian Civil Defence said a YPG-launched rocket also hit a house in the village of Al Hawi, west of the Euphrates River in the Aleppo countryside.
The attacks came one day after the Syrian government extended a ceasefire with the YPG by 15 days on Saturday.