The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), and the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) have dispatched humanitarian aid to Syria’s Ayn Al Arab to support civilians affected by ongoing clashes.

AFAD and Kizilay on Sunday sent 11 trucks carrying aid to Ayn Al Arab in cooperation with the Syrian government and the Aleppo Aid Coordination Center.

The shipment includes five trucks carrying 50 tonnes of flour, one truck loaded with blankets, and five trucks carrying baby nappies and food supplies.

Separately, IHH sent six trucks carrying humanitarian supplies from Aleppo to Ayn Al Arab to support civilians struggling with shortages caused by the conflict and harsh winter conditions.

The aid includes blankets, mattresses, quilts, food packages, bread, ready-to-eat meals, boots, and winter coats.



The Turkish nonprofit said a humanitarian corridor was opened to Ayn Al Arab following the extension of a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group, allowing aid deliveries to resume.