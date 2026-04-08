WAR ON IRAN
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China, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan can work together to guarantee peace in Middle East: Iranian envoy
Iranian ambassador to Beijing Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli underlines cooperation among China, Russia, Pakistan and Türkiye to secure lasting stability in the region following the announcement of a two‑week US‑Iran ceasefire.
China, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan can work together to guarantee peace in Middle East: Iranian envoy
Iranian ambassador Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli hopes major powers help to maintain regional stability. [File photo] / AA
April 8, 2026

China, Russia, Türkiye and Pakistan could play a key role in ensuring peace in the region, Iran’s ambassador to Beijing said on Wednesday, shortly after Tehran and Washington announced a temporary ceasefire.

“We hope different sides could guarantee that the US would not resume the war,” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told reporters in Beijing.

He also expressed hope that major UN Security Council powers, “such as China and Russia, as well as mediating countries like Pakistan and Türkiye,” would collaborate “to guarantee peace in the region,” according to the South China Morning Post.

“We hope the war can stop and a ceasefire can last, and we also need a reliable guarantee," Fazli added.

The statement came hours after Pakistan-mediated indirect talks between the US and Iran led to a two-week truce, a move welcomed by many countries.

Notably, China and Russia on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for coordinated "defensive" measures to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Deadly war

The regional conflict flared up when Israel and the US launched a war against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

At least 13 US military personnel were killed and dozens were wounded during the conflict.

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SOURCE:AA
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