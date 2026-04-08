China, Russia, Türkiye and Pakistan could play a key role in ensuring peace in the region, Iran’s ambassador to Beijing said on Wednesday, shortly after Tehran and Washington announced a temporary ceasefire.

“We hope different sides could guarantee that the US would not resume the war,” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told reporters in Beijing.

He also expressed hope that major UN Security Council powers, “such as China and Russia, as well as mediating countries like Pakistan and Türkiye,” would collaborate “to guarantee peace in the region,” according to the South China Morning Post.

“We hope the war can stop and a ceasefire can last, and we also need a reliable guarantee," Fazli added.

The statement came hours after Pakistan-mediated indirect talks between the US and Iran led to a two-week truce, a move welcomed by many countries.

Notably, China and Russia on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for coordinated "defensive" measures to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.