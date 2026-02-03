Poland’s military police are investigating how an unmanned aerial vehicle of unknown origin managed to enter restricted airspace and crash inside a military compound in the country’s northeast—just metres from an arms depot.

The incident occurred on January 28 at the 2nd Radio-electronic Center in Przasnysz, about 90 kilometres north of Warsaw. Radio Zet reported that a duty officer spotted the drone flying over the base before it lost control and came down near a weapons storage area.

Soldiers secured the UAV and transferred it to a military building for examination.

A spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the military police said investigators have since secured the device and begun formal procedures, including interviewing witnesses.

Similar drone activities