The Israeli army targeted western areas of the city of Rafah and fired artillery shells and helicopter gunfire at northern neighbourhoods of the city early Wednesday in renewed ceasefire violations, according to Anadolu.

The Anadolu correspondent also reported Israeli artillery that targeted northern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza during early morning hours.

No Palestinian casualties or injuries were reported yet.

Separately, the Israeli army said late on Tuesday that two Palestinians were killed in what it described as an exchange of fire in Rafah.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that two Israeli soldiers were lightly wounded during the same exchange of fire in the city.