Hundreds of tourists are stuck on the Yemeni island of Socotra after flights were grounded due to clashes on the mainland, two officials and a travel agency told AFP on Monday.

Over the past few days, flights in and out of Yemen have been largely restricted following a flare-up of violence between rival armed factions loosely grouped under the government but separately backed by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Socotra's deputy governor for culture and tourism, Yahya bin Afrar, told AFP there were "more than 400 foreign tourists" there, adding "their flights have been suspended".

Another local official said all foreign and domestic flights had been grounded on the island since a state of emergency was declared late last month.

"We now have 416 foreigners stranded of different nationalities, including more than 60 Russians," he said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

A travel agent in Socotra, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave a similar figure.

The island usually has three weekly flights from the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi carrying foreign tourists, the local official said.

"We have appealed and called for the resumption of flights," he told AFP, adding that the airport should be "kept away from political conflict".

With its lush landscape, distinctive "dragon blood" trees, unique animals and turquoise waters home to dolphins, Yemen's Socotra archipelago has been a magnet for adventurous travellers and influencers for years.

Related TRT World - STC response to withdrawal calls in Yemen’s Hadramout remains 'limited': governor

Reaching out to embassies

A Western diplomat told AFP that "dozens" of foreign tourists who went to the island to celebrate the New Year were now stranded after their flights were cancelled.

"People are stuck on the island and reaching out to their embassies now for help to be evacuated. Their relevant embassies have reached out to the Saudi and Yemeni governments to seek their evacuation."