China has called for calm in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that ensuring regional safety and stability is in the interest of the international community.

Keeping the region’s energy trade and surrounding areas “safe and stable serves the common interests of the international community,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Thursday at a regular briefing in Beijing.

He urged all parties to halt military operations “at once,” avoid further escalation, and prevent regional turmoil from affecting global economic growth.

Asked whether Beijing was providing intelligence support to Iran, Guo said “China’s position is consistently clear,” reiterating the country’s call for a cessation of military actions.

Beijing and Tehran maintain their 25‑year comprehensive strategic partnership from 2021, under which China pledged up to $400 billion in investments across energy, infrastructure and other sectors in exchange for a steady supply of discounted Iranian oil.

Before the war, China was buying around 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports, roughly 1.38 million barrels per day in 2025, over 13 percent of China’s seaborne crude.