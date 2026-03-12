WAR ON IRAN
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China urges all sides to halt strikes in Strait of Hormuz 'at once' amid ship attacks
The Chinese Foreign Ministry calls for calm and stability in the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard energy trade and prevent escalation.
China urges all sides to halt strikes in Strait of Hormuz 'at once' amid ship attacks
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing wants all parties to stop military actions immediately. [File photo] / Reuters
March 12, 2026

China has called for calm in the Strait of Hormuz, saying that ensuring regional safety and stability is in the interest of the international community.

Keeping the region’s energy trade and surrounding areas “safe and stable serves the common interests of the international community,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Thursday at a regular briefing in Beijing.

He urged all parties to halt military operations “at once,” avoid further escalation, and prevent regional turmoil from affecting global economic growth.

Asked whether Beijing was providing intelligence support to Iran, Guo said “China’s position is consistently clear,” reiterating the country’s call for a cessation of military actions.

Beijing and Tehran maintain their 25‑year comprehensive strategic partnership from 2021, under which China pledged up to $400 billion in investments across energy, infrastructure and other sectors in exchange for a steady supply of discounted Iranian oil.

Before the war, China was buying around 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports, roughly 1.38 million barrels per day in 2025, over 13 percent of China’s seaborne crude.

RelatedTRT World - Iran repeats its warning to US, Israeli and allied ships attempting to pass Strait of Hormuz
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Hormuz closure spiked crude prices

Tensions in the Middle East have risen sharply since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched joint strikes on Iran, killing at least 1,200 people, including Ali Khamenei, Iran’s then-supreme leader, and more than 150 schoolgirls.

Iran responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and other Gulf countries hosting US forces.

It also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz around March 1, a key shipping route handling roughly 20 million barrels of oil daily and about 20 percent of the global liquefied natural gas trade.

The closure sent oil prices to $120 per barrel.

In an attempt to prevent the closure, the US revealed that it had targeted and destroyed multiple Iranian naval vessels, including at least 16 minelaying ships, near the strategic passage.

RelatedTRT World - Middle East war chokes aid routes as Strait of Hormuz effectively closes: UN
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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