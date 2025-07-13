US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may now deport migrants to countries other than their own with as little as a six-hour notice, even without guarantees of safety from the receiving nations, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons wrote a memo to ICE workers on Wednesday, saying that a recent Supreme Court decision cleared the way for the deportations to resume “immediately”, including to countries that have not provided “diplomatic assurances” of protection against torture or persecution.

In standard cases, deportees will receive 24 hours’ notice, but in “exigent circumstances”, removal may proceed after only six hours, the WaPo cited the memo as saying.

The policy marks a significant departure from previous practice, in which individuals were rarely sent to third countries.

Immigration lawyers warn the change could endanger thousands, including those previously deemed at risk if returned to their home countries.

“It puts thousands of lives at risk of persecution and torture,” said Trina Realmuto, head of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, which is challenging the ruling in court.

Lyons’s guidance permits expedited removal based on assurances accepted by the US State Department.

‘Matters of life and death’