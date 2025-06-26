WORLD
2 min read
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
An agreement between Airlift Technology and a charity foundation foresees cleaning of more than 1,000 kilogrammes of trash from Everest this season
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery / AP
June 26, 2025

A Nepal startup has begun deploying drones to remove trash from Mount Everest.

A drone successfully completed a delivery test at an altitude of over 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) while carrying a 15-kilogram (33-pound) payload, according to Airlift Technology's website.

"The maximum payload tested at Everest Base Camp was 32 kilograms (70.5 pounds)," the company said, adding the delivery of garbage from Camp 1 to the base camp was also "tested and found to be successful."

The project is being conducted with the cooperation of the Khumbu Pasang Lamhu Rural Municipality, where Mount Everest is located, and China-based DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer.

Everest Base Camp and Camp 1 are separated by the Khumbu Icefall, "one of the most perilous stages of the ascent," DJI said in a statement, adding that "while helicopters can theoretically make the same journey, they are rarely used due to the significant dangers and costs."

RECOMMENDED

The Chinese company also said that each climber is estimated to leave 8 kilogrammes (17.6 pounds) of trash behind on Everest.

The agreement that the Cimex BYD Charity Foundation (CBCF) and Airlift Technology have signed foresees the cleanup of more than 1,000 kilogrammes (2,204 pounds) of waste this season.

The Nepalese government has been launching initiatives every year since 2019 to clean the mountain. By 2024, Nepal's efforts to clean Mount Everest and other Himalayan peaks resulted in the collection of 119 tons of waste and the recovery of 14 human bodies and several skeletons.

Two climbers have died so far this year while attempting to climb Mount Everest.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report