WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Lebanon condemns Israeli air strikes as ceasefire violations mount
Lebanese authorities reported 45 Israeli ceasefire violations in one day and over 1,300 since the agreement began.
00:00
Lebanon condemns Israeli air strikes as ceasefire violations mount
The strikes came after the Israeli army claimed that two rockets had been launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory. / Reuters
March 28, 2025

Five Lebanese were killed and 18 others injured in a series of Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed and destroyed a building in the Hadath neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs, marking the first Israeli strike on the area since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in November 2024.

The strikes were part of a series of Israeli attacks that targeted multiple areas in southern Lebanon under the pretext of striking "Hezbollah-linked targets."

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburb, calling it "unacceptable and unjustified."

His remarks came during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"I call on our allies to act swiftly to halt this escalation and support Lebanon in implementing international resolutions," Aoun said. He also stressed that his country seeks "regional stability and lasting peace."

A drone strike targeted the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district, killing two people, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

Earlier, an Israeli air strike on the town of Kfar Tibnit killed three people and injured 18 others, including eight women and six children, the ministry said.

Israeli warplanes struck the Sharafeddine Villa near Kfar Tibnit’s municipal building, reducing it to rubble, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The deadly attacks followed a wave of air raids on the outskirts of Kfar Houneh in the Jezzine district, as well as on the Rihan Heights, Aaramta, and Sejoud in southern Lebanon.

RECOMMENDED

The strikes came after the Israeli army claimed that two rockets had been launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory, an incident that Hezbollah denied any involvement in, reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

RelatedTRT Global - Israeli strikes in Gaza bear hallmarks of 'atrocity crimes': UN

Violation after violation

According to the NNA, the Israeli army committed 45 violations of the ceasefire agreement in a day.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities reported over 1,300 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including over 100 fatalities and more than 330 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

RelatedTRT Global - Lebanon’s south rises from the rubble of Israel's destruction

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'