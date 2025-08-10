Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Türkiye and European countries have held rallies and marches in solidarity with besieged Palestinians in Gaza, demanding an end to Israel's carnage on the enclave.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square on Saturday evening following evening prayers to voice their opposition to Israel’s ongoing genocide and forced starvation in Gaza.

The demonstration, which included both non-governmental organisations and many members of the public, proceeded with a march toward the historic Ayasofya Mosque.

Brits took to the streets in London on Saturday to protest the attacks and demand an immediate ceasefire as part of the 30th National March for Palestine.

Hundreds of thousands marched towards the Prime Minister's Office from central Russell Square under the theme: "Stop Starving Gaza."

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), one of the organisers of nationwide pro-Palestine rallies, wrote on X before the protest that Israel is starving Palestinians in Gaza to death. "Our government must take action to end Israel's genocide," it noted.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd shouted slogans, including one that criticised the British government "for being complicit" in the genocide.

Sweden, the Netherlands

Hundreds in Stockholm protested Israeli plans to occupy Gaza.

The protesters gathered in the Odenplan area with various signs that denounced Israeli attacks and US support for Israel.

The demonstrators later marched toward the Foreign Ministry.

Israel's war Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's widely opposed occupation plans on early Friday.

Many also took to the streets in Amsterdam to protest the plan and Western support for Israel.

The demonstration demanded immediate, unrestricted aid delivery into Gaza.