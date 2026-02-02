French authorities have issued warrants for two Franco-Israeli nationals for "complicity in genocide" over accusations that they attempted to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, a legal source has said.

The warrants were issued in July last year for Nili Kupfer-Naouri of the Israel is Forever group and Rachel Touitou of the Tsav 9 group, a source close to the investigation told AFP, confirming a French media report.

The warrants require the two to appear before an investigating magistrate but do not call for their detention.

According to a lawyer for the non-governmental organisations that filed the complaint last year, this is the first time the obstruction of humanitarian aid has been examined as possible "complicity in genocide".

The pair are accused of attempting to block aid trucks entering Gaza between January and November 2024, including in May last year at the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom crossings.