As Eurovision 2025 gears up for its grand finale on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland, the world’s largest televised music competition is once again under fire — not for its performances, but for its politics.

This year’s contest, the 69th edition, comes amid intensifying global criticism over the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) decision to allow Israel to participate, despite documented war crimes in Gaza, ongoing occupation, and calls for accountability from the international community.

At the heart of the backlash is the EBU’s selective neutrality.

In 2022, Russia was swiftly ejected from the competition following its military campaign in Ukraine.

Yet, despite Israel’s ongoing carnage in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands dead and sparked charges of genocide from South Africa at the International Court of Justice, the EBU insists Eurovision is “not a political event.”

However, for many artists and audiences, that stance no longer holds.

‘No applause for genocide’

Protests have already marked this year’s opening ceremony, held on May 11. As Israeli contestant Yuval Raphael walked the turquoise carpet in Basel, demonstrators held signs reading “No applause for genocide” and “Singing while Gaza burns.”

Boos were heard amid the usual fanfare.

A commentator on Eurovision, Dean Vuletic, said, there have been peaceful pro-Palestinian protests, including the opening ceremony.

“But those protests were peaceful and the event also continued as planned, so the situation in Basel is definitely not as intense as it was last year in Malmo,” he tells TRT World.

This year’s Eurovision also saw a first in its history: more than 70 former contestants — including past winners Charlie McGettigan and Salvador Sobral, as well as French pop star La Zarra, and the UK’s Jewish artist Mae Muller — signed an open letter demanding Israel’s disqualification.

“KAN is complicit in Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the decades-long regime of apartheid and military occupation against the entire Palestinian people,” the letter said.

While calling the 2024 edition “the most politicised, chaotic, unpleasant in the competition’s history,” they accused the EBU of complicity in “Israel’s genocide”.