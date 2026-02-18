At least 37 people have died following a suspected toxic gas explosion at a mining site in Company Zurak, Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State in north-central Nigeria, local sources said.

Eyewitnesses reported that several miners were rescued alive and taken to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Shafi Sambo, Wase Youth Leader, said he was informed of the incident due to his community position.

“We got information that the miners dug deep into the ground and were exposed to a gas that killed 37 of them instantly,” Sambo said.

He added that the victims were mining zinc on behalf of a company believed to be Chinese-owned, although the ownership structure could not be independently verified at the time of reporting.