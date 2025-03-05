In this city of buzz and solitude, you never feel lonely.

In Istanbul, one moment you are standing on the Dereboyu street that straddles Ortakoy, shivering in bitter cold under the rustle of leaves. And the next moment, a bus, brimming with people, arrives filling different corners of the city.

As one walks the storied streets in this ancient city of kings and warriors, writers and artists, and travellers, thronging the city in hordes, Istanbul becomes more than a place; it becomes an emotion.

With its population of 16 million, Istanbul offers both the vibrancy of human connection and the solace of introspection.

Here, experiences—whether gazing at the serene waters of Istanbul Strait or loitering without aim in the labyrinthine bazaars—become indelible memories.

The city’s history adds to the memory as its iconic landmarks – Ayasofya Grand Mosque, Grand Bazaar, and Topkapi Palace – beckon exploration.

Icons aside, Istanbul’s charm lies equally in its hidden corners: the quiet tea gardens of Pierre Loti Hill, the cobblestone alleys of Balat, and the scent of spices wafting from Tahtakale.

This isn’t just about ticking off tourist spots—it’s about becoming part of the city’s heartbeat.

Poets and filmmakers have often likened Istanbul to a living movie, its rhythm embodied by seagulls soaring over the Istanbul Strait and ferries slicing through shimmering waters. As you walk Babiali Slope, the cinematic magic of Istanbul unfolds with every step.

This spring, why not immerse yourself in the timeless allure of Istanbul’s seven hills and discover a story that will linger in your heart forever?

The Seven Hills: Istanbul’s eternal crown

The hills of Istanbul have captured the imagination of explorers and artists alike.

The city’s hills shape its silhouette and its soul. Their beauty is fabled. Whether through the lyrics in a song by Turkish singer Levent Yuksel who romanticise them: ‘...the wind blows your hair over the seven hills,’ or in the sentiments of an academic who recently moved from Japan to Istanbul.

"Istanbulites are so accustomed to the city's hills that, in essence, every Istanbulite is a bit of a trekker," Professor Naoki Yamamoto tells TRT World. He occasionally uses trekking poles to navigate the city of seven hills.

Yamamoto teaches at Marmara University's Institute of Turkic Studies, Department of Asian Languages and Cultures, and he originally comes from Japan.

Rising like sentinels, each hill tells a tale of cultural and spiritual heritage woven together through centuries.

So let’s begin this journey and explore the heritage, culture and culinary markers that these hills have wrapped in their fold.

Sarayburnu

On the First Hill, the Hagia Sophia, a timeless marvel, invites visitors to witness its transformation across ages.

Nearby, the Rustem Pasha Mosque dazzles with Iznik tiles that seem to dance in the light.

Located at the foot of this hill, the Flower Bazaar is a vibrant starting point for exploration, offering heirloom seeds and flowers that once decorated Ottoman gardens.

And if your sensory feast is craving, Tahtakale’s spice shops offer a heady blend of aromas and memories.

As Hasan Mert Kaya, a 50-year-old Istanbul researcher and editor, tells TRT World, “This street has smelled of spices for as long as I can remember. Since childhood, I’ve come here to buy black pepper, cumin, and salep. Every winter, I make sure to get salep from this very spot—it’s a tradition that ties me to my roots and reminds me of my childhood.”

The mingling scents of freshly milled pepper and salep in Istanbul’s Spice Bazaar evoke not just the allure of the market but the weight of traditions carried through generations.

Wandering through the vibrant Misir Carsisi or the Egyptian Bazaar, a historic treasure trove of aromatic spices and delicacies, you’re enveloped in the city’s enduring cultural tapestry.

For those yearning to take a piece of this part of the city home, the artisanal stalls of Ali Pasa Han, Zincirli Han, and Kucuk Safranhan present handcrafted mementoes steeped in history.

Cemberlitas

The Second Hill, crowned by the Nuruosmaniye Mosque, exudes Ottoman baroque style. Its serene courtyard provides the ideal setting for reflecting on the city's spiritual and artistic heritage.

Here, hidden cafes offer aromatic Turkish coffee steeped in tradition, while the ancient Cemberlitas Column (Column Constantine) whispers stories of Byzantium.

Beneath the Grand Bazaar’s arches, Beta Yeni Han provides a quiet retreat—a space where the past and present merge seamlessly. This towering relic offers a fascinating glimpse into the city’s layered history, bridging the Ottoman and Byzantine eras.

Kaya suggests visitors visit Beta Yeni Han, a hidden retreat nestled within the vibrant energy of the Grand Bazaar.

Beneath its historic arches, one can savour a cup of Turkish coffee or tea while immersing oneself in the tranquil atmosphere.

This charming spot offers a perfect opportunity to unwind and reflect on the day's discoveries, blending history, culture, and relaxation into an unforgettable experience.

After this, head towards the third hill.

Suleymaniye

The Third Hill is a walk through well-preserved simulations in time capsules.

On this hill, Suleymaniye Mosque reigns supreme. Designed by the famed Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan for Sultan Suleyman the Magnificent, it stands as more than a place of worship. This is a timeless ode to Ottoman architecture, a masterpiece that whispers tales of grandeur and vision.

Poet Ibrahim Tenekeci captures its essence, describing Suleymaniye as a “central point that envelops visitors completely, giving the area its identity.”

Ahmet Murat, a contemporary poet and thinker, pays homage to this architectural wonder in his book Tasi Tasirmak.

"I didn’t have the means to build a mosque, so I wrote this book instead," Murat writes in his book, reflecting on his deep connection to Suleymaniye.

Suleymaniye is not just a monument; it’s a tapestry of Istanbul’s cultural heritage.

After soaking in its awe-inspiring atmosphere, a plate of kuru fasulye (bean stew) at the famous Tarihi Suleymaniye Kurufasulyecisi.

And if there’s nip in the air, no visit would be complete without stopping at the historic Vefa Bozacisi for a warm cup of boza, a popular fermented drink, transcending the taste of generations.

For newlywed Fatma Berk, Vefa Bozacisi became a defining moment of their visit. “The atmosphere and flavour truly warmed me and my husband,” Fatma tells TRT World.

“A must-visit to experience this winter classic!” Their sentiment echoes the shop’s legacy—a place where tradition and community come together.

Another worthy place to visit in the neighbourhood is a Suleymaniye Chocolate Shop. Run by Seyit Mehmet Cagirici, this cafe is a tribute to the golden age of the 16th century.

“Our cafe reflects the splendour of Suleymaniye’s golden age through its architecture, music, and even chocolates named after classical music modes like ‘Bezmara,’ ‘Ferahfeza,’ and ‘Sehnaz,’” Cagirici says.

Since its opening in 2015, the space has hosted nightly mesk—traditional musical gatherings—to keep the cultural heritage alive.

“We place our menus inside poetry books, encouraging guests to slow down and connect with the ambiance,” he says. “This is more than a cafe; it’s an experience, a bridge to history and the spirit of community.”

Fatih

The Fourth Hill houses the Fatih Mosque, a tribute to Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror, whose tomb lies nearby.

Its serene courtyards and domes invite reflection, while the Sultan’s tomb, adorned with intricate tiles and calligraphy, serves as a spiritual beacon for those paying homage to the leader who reshaped history.

This sacred space, the Fatih Mosque complex, stands as a living monument to Istanbul's layered history.

Visitors flock here not only for prayers but also to immerse themselves in the stories etched into its stones, finding solace and inspiration in its tranquil surroundings.

For forty years, Cemal Balibey has served as a quiet guardian of this historic sanctuary.

Each morning, he strolls through the serene courtyard, offering prayers for those who rest here. A forestry engineer by training and a historian at heart, Cemal finds peace in the ancient trees that grace the grounds.

“Walking among these trees brings me a sense of connection. I collect their leaves, archive them, and gift them to visiting students, linking them to the spirit of the past” Balibey tells TRT World.

His passion for history and nature weaves an unbroken thread between the mosque’s legacy and the natural world, making him a living bridge to Istanbul’s rich heritage.

Beyond the mosque, the district pulses with life in the Carsamba Market, a Wednesday tradition that immerses visitors in the kaleidoscopic energy of Istanbul’s street culture.

Nearby, the Molla Zeyrek Mosque, a transformed Byzantine church, stands as a striking example of the city’s ability to merge two civilisations into a harmonious whole.