Türkiye on Saturday welcomed Syria’s newly announced ceasefire and “Full Integration Agreement,” saying the deal could accelerate efforts to restore stability and security while safeguarding the country’s territorial unity.

In a statement on Sunday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said it hopes the agreement announced by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa will move swiftly and effectively toward consolidating peace based on Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and contribute to the security of neighboring countries and the wider region.

Ankara described the current moment as a decisive phase in a “new era” that began on December 8, 2024, calling it a rare opportunity for Syria to build a prosperous future after years of conflict.