Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Ankara says the agreement marks a critical test for Syria’s future, pledging continued support for stability, counterterrorism, and post-war reconstruction.
Türkiye hopes the agreement announced by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa will move swiftly and effectively toward consolidating peace. / AA
January 18, 2026

Türkiye on Saturday welcomed Syria’s newly announced ceasefire and “Full Integration Agreement,” saying the deal could accelerate efforts to restore stability and security while safeguarding the country’s territorial unity.

In a statement on Sunday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said it hopes the agreement announced by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa will move swiftly and effectively toward consolidating peace based on Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and contribute to the security of neighboring countries and the wider region.

Ankara described the current moment as a decisive phase in a “new era” that began on December 8, 2024, calling it a rare opportunity for Syria to build a prosperous future after years of conflict.

The ministry stressed that lasting stability will depend on a clear understanding by all groups and individuals that Syria’s future lies not in terrorism or division, but in unity, integration, and national cohesion.

Türkiye reaffirmed its support for the Syrian government’s counterterrorism efforts and reconstruction plans, saying it will continue to back inclusive and unifying policies grounded in the consent of the Syrian people.

