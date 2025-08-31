WAR ON GAZA
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
60 percent of young people between 18 to 24 expressed support for the Palestinian resistance group over Israel in Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza, according to online survey.
Palestinians wave Hamas flags as 90 prisoners freed by Israel arrive in Beitunia near Ramallah on a Red Cross bus last January. / AFP
August 31, 2025

Some 60 percent of Generation Z in the US favor Palestinian resistance group Hamas over Israel in Tel Aviv's ongoing war in Gaza, a new survey found.

As part of a broad set of questions, the survey asked online respondents: "In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support more Israel or more Hamas?"

According to the online survey released this week, 60 percent of the young people aged between 18 to 24 expressed support for Hamas over Israel.

Among the age groups that sided with Israel were 25-34-year-olds with 65 percent, 35-44-year-olds with 70 percent, 45-54-year-olds with 74 percent, 55-64-year-olds with 84 percent, and 65 and older with 89 percent.

The poll also found that voters were evenly divided on whether Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, with a 50-50 split.

Concern for Palestinian human rights

It also revealed that the slight majority of the respondents (51 percent) believe criticism of Israel is driven more by a concern for Palestinian human rights rather than anti-Semitism.

Conducted by The Harris Poll and HarrisX between August 20-21 with 2,025 registered voters and a margin of error of 2.2 percent points, the poll has been widely cited as evidence of a fundamental shift in American public opinion.

Israel’s offensive has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave as famine spreads in the second year of genocide.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles