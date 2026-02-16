A drone strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed three people and wounded seven others at Al Mazmoum Hospital in Sudan’s south-eastern Sennar state late Sunday, the Sudan Doctors Network reported early on Monday.

The medical group said in a statement that an RSF drone targeted the hospital Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding seven, including a medical staffer.

“Targeting health facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international laws that prohibit attacks on medical centres and health workers,” the group added.

Such incidents “deepen civilian suffering and deprive residents of access to medical care,” the network said, holding RSF leadership “fully responsible” for targeting the hospital.

The RSF militia did not immediately comment on the incident.