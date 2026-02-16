WORLD
RSF strike hits Sudan hospital, kills multiple people
Rapid Support Forces carried out a drone attack at Al Mazmoum Hospital in southeastern Sennar state, reports Sudan Doctors Network.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others. / AA Archive
14 hours ago

A drone strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed three people and wounded seven others at Al Mazmoum Hospital in Sudan’s south-eastern Sennar state late Sunday, the Sudan Doctors Network reported early on Monday.

The medical group said in a statement that an RSF drone targeted the hospital Sunday evening, killing three people and wounding seven, including a medical staffer.

“Targeting health facilities constitutes a blatant violation of international laws that prohibit attacks on medical centres and health workers,” the group added.

Such incidents “deepen civilian suffering and deprive residents of access to medical care,” the network said, holding RSF leadership “fully responsible” for targeting the hospital.

The RSF militia did not immediately comment on the incident.

Sudanese authorities and human rights organisations have accused the RSF of targeting civilian facilities. The paramilitary force has not publicly responded to those accusations and says “it works to protect civilians.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on February 10 that Sudan’s health system is under attack again after three health facilities in South Kordofan state were targeted during the first week of the month.

Heavy fighting has gripped the three Kordofan states — North, West, and South — since October 2025 as clashes continue between the Sudanese army and the RSF.

The RSF has been battling the Sudanese military since April 2023 over disputes related to the integration of the two forces. The conflict has triggered one of the world’s worst hunger crises, killed tens of thousands of people, and displaced about 13 million.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
