Italian forces will remain in southern Lebanon after the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) completes its mandate in the region, Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said.

“We will guarantee our presence in multilateral and bilateral contexts, including through participation in MCT4L (Military Technical Committee for Lebanon) and the MIBIL mission (Italian Bilateral Military Mission in Lebanon),” Crosetto said on Monday during a meeting in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Menassa, as cited by a statement from the Italian defence ministry.

“We believe that multinational support remains the most effective solution in crisis areas.”

A Lebanese presidency statement confirmed the Italian desire to keep its forces in southern Lebanon after the UNIFIL withdrawal during a meeting between President Joseph Aoun and Crosetto.

Aoun welcomed the participation of Italy and other European countries in any mission that would replace UNIFIL after the end of its mandate on Dec. 31, 2026.

“We rely on friendly countries such as Italy to push toward the success of the negotiating process and reach positive outcomes,” he said.