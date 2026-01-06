The US abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has reverberated far beyond Latin America, triggering alarm in Beijing and sharpening global debates over sovereignty, international law, and great-power rivalry.

For China, the military attack is not merely a regime-change move against a long-standing US adversary, but a warning shot about Washington’s willingness to assert unilateral power — and to redraw red lines in the name of hemispheric dominance.

Chinese analysts say the episode marks a turning point.

“This is not a regional crisis but a fundamental assault on the post-World War II international order,” Chinese geopolitical expert Gao Jian tells TRT World.

“By removing a sitting head of state through unilateral military force, the US is openly replacing international rules with a ‘might makes right’ logic,” argues Gao, a professor at Shanghai International Studies University, and visiting fellow of China Forum, Center for International Strategy and Security Studies at Tsinghua University.

That assessment closely mirrors Beijing’s official position. Within hours of the US attack, in which at least 80 people were killed in Venezuela, Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned what he called “unilateral and bullying acts,” warning that such actions are “severely undermining the international order.”

Speaking during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Beijing, Xi urged major powers to respect international law, sovereignty, and the principles of the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing cannot accept any country acting as the “world’s judge” or “world’s police” without naming the US, as he referred to the “sudden developments in Venezuela” during talks with his Pakistani counterpart in Beijing on Sunday.

The unusually strong language on the situation dealing with a third country underscores how seriously China views the US move.

Beijing sees this not merely as an intervention in Venezuela, but as a broader assertion of American primacy under what President Donald Trump has openly framed as a revival of the Monroe Doctrine, which he has dubbed the “Donroe Doctrine,” playing off his own name.

A warning beyond Caracas

From Beijing’s perspective, the abduction of Maduro represents a dangerous precedent. Gao argues that Washington has crossed a legal and political threshold.

“China sees this as a blatant use of force against a sovereign state,” he says. “It signals that any government can be targeted if it conflicts with US interests. That is hegemonic bullying, and it destabilises the entire international system.”

China has urged Washington to stop violating other countries’ sovereignty, saying Venezuela’s future must be decided by its people and calling on the US to ensure the safety of the detained president and first lady.

The concern in Beijing is not limited to Venezuela itself. Analysts see the operation as part of a wider US effort to reassert exclusive influence over Latin America and to push external powers — particularly China — out of the region.

Over the past two decades, China has significantly expanded its economic and diplomatic footprint in Latin America, emerging as a major trade partner, investor and political interlocutor across the region.

Timing and symbolism

Just hours before the US raid, Maduro met in Caracas with Qiu Xiaoqi, China’s special envoy for Latin American affairs. The meeting reaffirmed what both sides described as a strategic partnership aimed at promoting a multipolar world.

Chinese officials have dismissed any suggestion that the meeting provoked Washington’s action. Lin Jian said Qiu’s visit was routine and part of China’s normal diplomatic engagement with Latin America.

Gao agrees. “I personally do not see any relevance between the timing of the US strike and the Chinese special envoy’s meeting with Maduro,” he says.

But in Washington, the coincidence has not gone unnoticed. John Kavulich, an American political analyst and president of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, says the overlap may not have been planned — but it was politically useful.

“The timing was coincidental,” Kavulich tells TRT World. “However, it was a welcome coincidence. It demonstrated the lack of concern by the Trump administration about interrupting a country where China has substantial commercial, financial, military and political interests.”

China’s economic stakes

Those interests are significant. Over the past two decades, China has invested more than $60 billion in Venezuela, largely through oil-backed loans and joint ventures. Venezuela has been one of China’s key crude suppliers in Latin America, making the country central to Beijing’s energy security strategy.