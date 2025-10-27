October 27, 2025
Unidentified gunmen killed two Syrian soldiers in the north of the country, authorities have said.
The attack took place near the city of Al-Bab, east of Aleppo on Sunday, the Defence Ministry’s Media and Communications Directorate said in a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
An investigation is underway to identify those responsible, the statement added.
The Syrian government has made intensive efforts to restore security across the country since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024, after nearly 25 years in power.
SOURCE:AA