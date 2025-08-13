A US appeals court rejected a bid by a group of unions to block the Trump administration's government downsizing team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, from accessing sensitive data on Americans.

The Virginia-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, said on Tuesday that the unions were unlikely to prevail on claims that DOGE would violate federal privacy laws by accessing data at the US Department of Education, Treasury Department, and Office of Personnel Management.

The court refused to block DOGE's access to the agencies' computer systems and data, such as Social Security numbers and individuals' citizenship status, pending the outcome of the case.

The decision reverses a temporary injunction issued by a federal judge in Maryland, which had been paused by the appeals court in April.

The agencies involved in the case and the unions that sued, which include the American Federation of Teachers and the National Federation of Federal Employees, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Not a ‘final agency action’