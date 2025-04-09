World leaders and government officials are set to gather at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025) from April 11-13 under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.

The forum, taking place in the Turkish resort city of Antalya under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will kick off on Friday with an opening speech by the president.

Hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is expected to host more than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, more than 70 ministers, and approximately 60 senior representatives from international organisations, as well as over 4,000 guests, including students.

Over 50 sessions in various formats will be held during the forum, covering topics related to different regions, from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific, Africa to Latin America, as well as key global issues such as climate change, counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, digitisation, food security, and artificial intelligence.