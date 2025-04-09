TÜRKİYE
2 min read
'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': Leaders to convene at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The event, taking place from April 11 to 13, is expected to host over 20 heads of state and government, more than 50 foreign ministers, and additional attendees.
00:00
'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': Leaders to convene at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The event, from April 11-13, is hosted by Turkish Foreign Ministry. / AA Archive
April 9, 2025

World leaders and government officials are set to gather at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025) from April 11-13 under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.

The forum, taking place in the Turkish resort city of Antalya under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will kick off on Friday with an opening speech by the president.

Hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is expected to host more than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, more than 70 ministers, and approximately 60 senior representatives from international organisations, as well as over 4,000 guests, including students.

Over 50 sessions in various formats will be held during the forum, covering topics related to different regions, from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific, Africa to Latin America, as well as key global issues such as climate change, counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, digitisation, food security, and artificial intelligence.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to participate in the Gaza Contact Group meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League, the Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia trilateral meeting, and Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism meeting as part of the ADF 2025.

Activities and sessions will be live-streamed through the forum's official website and social media accounts, as well as by Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

TRT World will have teams on the ground to provide extensive coverage of the forum.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout