WORLD
1 min read
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Incident reported in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
FILE: A police officer holds a machine-gun with thermal binoculars attached to it in KP. / Reuters
January 12, 2026

At least six policemen were killed on Monday in a bomb blast in northwestern Pakistan, officials confirmed.

The bomb was controlled remotely and exploded near an armoured police vehicle on Gomal Bazaar road in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to local broadcaster Geo TV.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the six deceased police personnel, including an additional station house officer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an “immediate investigation” into the incident and directed that those responsible be brought to justice at the earliest, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the policemen and paid tribute their bravery in a statement shared on X.

RECOMMENDED

Separately, Naqvi said the Counter Terrorism Department had foiled terrorism plots in Peshawar, Bannu, and Khyber districts of the province during which eight “terrorists” were killed.

‎“We view the actions of the forces for establishing peace in KP with appreciation,” said Naqvi.

RelatedTRT World - IED blasts kill two, injure 25 in Pakistan's Balochistan and KP provinces

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks