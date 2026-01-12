At least six policemen were killed on Monday in a bomb blast in northwestern Pakistan, officials confirmed.

The bomb was controlled remotely and exploded near an armoured police vehicle on Gomal Bazaar road in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to local broadcaster Geo TV.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the six deceased police personnel, including an additional station house officer.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an “immediate investigation” into the incident and directed that those responsible be brought to justice at the earliest, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the policemen and paid tribute their bravery in a statement shared on X.