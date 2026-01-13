Deaths caused by extreme cold in Gaza have risen to 24, including 21 children, since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in October 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the government media office said that seven children have died since the beginning of the current winter season due to severe cold conditions, bringing the total number of cold-related deaths to 24 as of January 13, 2026.

“All the victims were displaced Palestinians living in forced displacement camps,” the statement said.

The media office also reported that around 7,000 tents have been swept away by the ongoing low-pressure weather system battering the enclave.

It warned of “catastrophic humanitarian consequences” as freezing temperatures return to Gaza amid the continued Israeli onslaught and suffocating blockade, which have caused widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure and forced more than 1.5 million Palestinians into displacement camps lacking the most basic living conditions.

‘Slow killing, starvation, and forced displacement’