A third round of face-to-face talks between Iran and the US, held with Pakistan as the mediator, has concluded in Islamabad, Iran's government said.

Following the end of the latest round, expert teams from both sides continued to exchange written texts as part of the negotiation process.

The talks ended at 3.12 am local time, according to Iranian media reports.

Sources said serious differences between the Iranian and US delegations remain unresolved, adding that progress depends on whether the US shifts from its "maximalist approach" toward a more realistic position, per Anadolu agency.

Another round of talks set for Sunday at Pakistan's request, with both Iran and the US agreeing to participate, according to the state-run IRIB network.

The third round of trilateral talks resumed on late Saturday in Islamabad after a dinner break, close to midnight, according to Pakistani government sources.