TÜRKİYE
1 min read
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye
Antonio Guterres will pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the Turkish people over many years.
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye / AA
19 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to travel to Türkiye's capital, Ankara, as part of his annual "solidarity trip," marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"As you know, every year, the Secretary-General undertakes a Ramadan solidarity visit. This year, he will travel to Türkiye, to the capital, Ankara, to pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the Turkish people over many years," Stephane Dujarric told a news conference, adding that Guterres will leave Tuesday afternoon.

Recalling Türkiye's hospitality to "millions of people forced to flee violence and persecution," Dujarric said Guterres will "meet during his trip with representatives of non-governmental organisations working to support refugees in Türkiye."

"Türkiye has provided refuge and support, hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, with nearly 2.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, including more than 2.3 million Syrians," Dujarric noted.

RECOMMENDED

Guterres will also receive "the state award, the Ataturk International Peace Prize, which he will accept on behalf of UN personnel throughout the world," during his visit to Türkiye.

"During his visit, the secretary-general is scheduled to hold discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan," Dujarric added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Yilmaz, UN's Guterres discuss regional, global issues on COP30 sidelines in Brazil
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin assures Trump Russia not sharing intelligence with Iran: US envoy
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye
Gunfire at US consulate in Toronto a 'national security incident': Canadian police
Afghanistan calls for 'appropriate' solution after 'wrongful detention' designation by US
Trump doubts Iran's new leader can coexist peacefully with US
Germany's Merz warns of 'dangerous escalation' in Iran war, sees no quick end
Mideast war exposes Europe's energy vulnerability: EU chief, Macron
Iran's 'black rain' poses serious health threat: WHO
US will launch 'most intense' strikes on Iran yet: Pentagon chief
Week of Israeli attacks displaces nearly 700,000 in Lebanon: UNHCR
US-Israeli attacks kill 193 children in Iran, including 8-month-old baby: Tehran
Hungary parliament adopts resolution opposing Ukraine's EU membership, war aid
US 'may not accept' Seoul's opposition to THAAD redeployment to Middle East: South Korea's Lee
US challenges international rules-based order, EU Council chief warns
Missiles violating Türkiye's airspace 'unacceptable', FM Fidan tells Iran