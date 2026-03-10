UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to travel to Türkiye's capital, Ankara, as part of his annual "solidarity trip," marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"As you know, every year, the Secretary-General undertakes a Ramadan solidarity visit. This year, he will travel to Türkiye, to the capital, Ankara, to pay tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the Turkish people over many years," Stephane Dujarric told a news conference, adding that Guterres will leave Tuesday afternoon.

Recalling Türkiye's hospitality to "millions of people forced to flee violence and persecution," Dujarric said Guterres will "meet during his trip with representatives of non-governmental organisations working to support refugees in Türkiye."

"Türkiye has provided refuge and support, hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, with nearly 2.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, including more than 2.3 million Syrians," Dujarric noted.