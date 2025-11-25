WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Heavy rains flood dozens of tents for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza
Millions of displaced Palestinians in Gaza face catastrophic conditions and severely limited access to basic services as a result of Israel's war.
Heavy rains flood dozens of tents for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza
Nearly 900,000 people in Khan Younis are currently facing “tragic and grim” conditions due to bad weather conditions. / AP
November 25, 2025

Heavy rains have submerged dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza amid bad weather conditions in the enclave, witnesses said.

Several tents were destroyed by rainfall in al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, while others were blown away by strong winds in the area, they told Anadolu on Tuesday.

“The situation in the city is extremely catastrophic due to the destruction of most roads, water, and sewage networks by the Israeli war,” Saib Luqan, a spokesman for Khan Younis Municipality, told Anadolu.

“Tragic and grim”

According to local authorities, the Israeli army has destroyed 220,000 linear meters of road networks over the past two years.

RECOMMENDED

Nearly 900,000 people in Khan Younis are currently facing “tragic and grim” conditions due to bad weather conditions, Luqan said.

The spokesman added that municipal teams are working with insufficient equipment to help displaced civilians affected by the bad weather.

According to the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza, 1.5 million Palestinians are displaced in Gaza, living in catastrophic conditions with little access to basic necessities and severely limited essential services due to Israel’s war and blockade.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people in the two-year genocidal war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza and beyond: Is this the end of pro-Israel orthodoxy among US conservatives?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case