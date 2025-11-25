Heavy rains have submerged dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza amid bad weather conditions in the enclave, witnesses said.

Several tents were destroyed by rainfall in al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, while others were blown away by strong winds in the area, they told Anadolu on Tuesday.

“The situation in the city is extremely catastrophic due to the destruction of most roads, water, and sewage networks by the Israeli war,” Saib Luqan, a spokesman for Khan Younis Municipality, told Anadolu.

“Tragic and grim”

According to local authorities, the Israeli army has destroyed 220,000 linear meters of road networks over the past two years.