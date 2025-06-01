The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) has launched its humanitarian mission towards Gaza, as the vessel Madleen set sail carrying urgently needed aid and a delegation of international human rights defenders.

According to a statement by the solidarity movement, the mission challenges Israel’s ongoing blockade on the Palestinian enclave, which the FFC describes as illegal and genocidal.

Named after Gaza’s first known fisherwoman, Madleen symbolises Palestinian resilience and global defiance against Israel’s policies of collective punishment.

The launch comes just a month after Israeli drones struck another FFC ship, Conscience, off Malta’s coast, highlighting both the risk and urgency of the voyage.

On board are volunteers from several countries, including Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan and climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Urgent supplies