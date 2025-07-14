Iran will react to the return of UN sanctions following the snapback mechanism, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a press conference on Monday.

He added that European countries are not in a position to trigger the UN snapback mechanism.

Baghaei also noted that Iran had "no specific date" for a meeting between its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff on Tehran's nuclear programme.

"For now, no specific date, time or location has been determined regarding this matter," he stressed.

Iran had been negotiating with the United States, before Israel began strikes on its nuclear facilities last month which Washington later joined.

Araghchi and Witkoff met five times, starting in April, without concluding a deal, before Israel launched strikes on June 13, starting a 12-day clash.

"We have been serious in diplomacy and the negotiation process, we entered with good faith, but as everyone witnessed, before the sixth round the Zionist regime, in coordination with the United States, committed military aggression against Iran", said Baqaei.