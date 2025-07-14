WORLD
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Tehran says that European nations lack the authority to trigger the automatic reimposition of UN Security Council sanctions on Iran, as nuclear discussions with Washington remain suspended amid heightened tensions.
Iran had been negotiating with the United States, before Israel began strikes on its nuclear facilities. / Photo: AP / AP
July 14, 2025

Iran will react to the return of UN sanctions following the snapback mechanism, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a press conference on Monday.

He added that European countries are not in a position to trigger the UN snapback mechanism.

Baghaei also noted that Iran had "no specific date" for a meeting between its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff on Tehran's nuclear programme.

"For now, no specific date, time or location has been determined regarding this matter," he stressed.

Iran had been negotiating with the United States, before Israel began strikes on its nuclear facilities last month which Washington later joined.

Araghchi and Witkoff met five times, starting in April, without concluding a deal, before Israel launched strikes on June 13, starting a 12-day clash.

"We have been serious in diplomacy and the negotiation process, we entered with good faith, but as everyone witnessed, before the sixth round the Zionist regime, in coordination with the United States, committed military aggression against Iran", said Baqaei.

Damage still unverified

The United States launched its own set of strikes against Iran's nuclear programme on June 22, hitting the uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, in Qom province south of Tehran, as well as nuclear sites in Isfahan and Natanz.

The extent of the damage from the strikes remains unknown. With its own strikes, numbering in the hundreds, Israel killed nuclear scientists and top-ranking military officers, as well as hitting military, nuclear and other sites.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel, while it attacked a US base in Qatar in retaliation for Washington's strikes.

Israel and Western nations accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran has consistently denied.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
