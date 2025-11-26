EUROPE
2 min read
France's top court upholds Sarkozy's second conviction
Prosecutors argue Sarkozy's right-wing party worked with a public relations firm, Bygmalion, to hide the true cost of his 2012 electoral campaign.
France's top court upholds Sarkozy's second conviction
France's top court upholds ex-president Sarkozy's second conviction / Reuters
November 26, 2025

France's highest court ruled against ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday over illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid, the second definitive conviction for the former head of state.

The Court of Cassation upheld the ruling of an appeals court last year and said Sarkozy, a one-term president from 2007 to 2012, was therefore "definitively convicted".

The appeals court had ordered him to serve a six-month term with an electronic bracelet, plus another six months suspended.

Prosecutors said he spent almost $50 million on his 2012 campaign, nearly double the permitted amount of $26 million.

Unlike his co-defendants, he was not implicated in the double-billing system allegedly used to cover costs but was held accountable as the beneficiary of illegal campaign financing.

RECOMMENDED

Sarkozy has denied "any criminal responsibility", denouncing the allegations as "lies".

The former president has faced a series of legal challenges since leaving office.

In December last year, he exhausted his last legal recourse in another case over trying to extract favours from a judge and served time with an electronic bracelet.

In yet another case, he is awaiting an appeal over allegedly seeking Libyan funding for his successful 2007 campaign, after spending 20 days in jail following the first ruling of a lower court.

RelatedTRT World - French court frees ex-president Sarkozy pending appeal in Libya funding case
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests