A security umbrella is trustworthy only as long as those beneath it believe that protection will genuinely arrive when danger strikes.

Currently, Gulf countries are being drawn into a war they neither chose nor endorsed, while the belief that US protection will be available when needed no longer appears convincing for the region.

However, the problem is much larger than just the Gulf.

What is collapsing is not just confidence in a single American decision, but trust in the overall US security framework.

Consequently, the impact of the US-Israel war on Iran will inevitably extend beyond the Middle East.

This escalation, coupled with a decade of shifting US policy, signals a turning point: long-standing allies are now likely to hedge their bets, prioritise regional cooperation, and cultivate more balanced relations with global powers like Russia and China.

In its traditional form, the US “security umbrella” , or extended deterrence, is Washington’s pledge to defend its allies and partners, including through nuclear and conventional means, to deter adversaries from attacking them initially.

This logic is most clearly institutionalised in NATO and in US security commitments in Asia.

However, in practice, it has also extended to the Gulf, where decades of American military basing, arms sales, and strategic partnerships fostered the belief that proximity to US power would shield regional states from threats, especially from Iran.

After years of conflict with Iran’s proxies, the confrontation turned direct in June 2025, when the US collaborated with Israel in attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan during the twelve-day war.

Diplomatic talks between Iran and the US had focused on ending Iran’s uranium enrichment and restricting its long-range missile programme, but the two sides were unable to reach a settlement.

Even before those diplomatic talks officially concluded, the conflict escalated further with the broader US-Israel war that began on 28 February 2026, during which targeted assassinations of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and many senior Iranian military officials occurred.

Unlike the short-lived twelve-day war last year, when Israel was the main target, Iran’s retaliation this time was quite different. The response spread throughout the Gulf region.

Along with US bases and diplomatic missions, airports, hotels, ports, oil facilities, and some civilian areas were also targeted. Gulf states are now bearing the economic and security costs of a war they did not initiate, while insisting it is not their conflict.

However, global debates regarding the US security umbrella did not start with the most recent war.

Hard-line US posture

Donald Trump’s first election in 2016 already represented a sharp break from the traditional US approach to long-standing alliances, trade, and diplomatic norms.

Under “America First”, alliances were seen less as reliable strategic commitments and more as transactional arrangements that could be pressured, humiliated, or suddenly altered.

He insisted on increased NATO expenditure, warned that the United States might “go it alone”, imposed tariffs on close allies, and openly broke diplomatic conventions, reportedly telling French President Emmanuel Macron that, without the United States, France would be “speaking German.”

The shock was so profound that it transformed the wider debate about democracy itself.

Trump’s rise raised a new question: whether the biggest threats to liberal democracy could stem from within, through the erosion of democratic norms and institutions in established democracies themselves.

This was the concern highlighted by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt.

Yet, when Democrats won the next election, many believed that the Trump years had been an anomaly, a temporary setback unlikely to recur.

Trump’s return to office for a second term, however, and the even more daring policies that followed, made those earlier doubts much harder to dismiss and deepened the sense that American commitments, even towards allies, were becoming increasingly unstable.

To be sure, a hard-line US posture towards ideological adversaries is not surprising in itself.

Washington has a long history of confronting hostile or anti-American governments through coercion, pressure, and even direct intervention, particularly in Latin America.

In that sense, the Trump administration’s intensified narcotics operations in the Caribbean, the operation that resulted in Nicolas Maduro’s abduction in Venezuela, the serious confrontation with Colombia , and even discussions of possible regime change or a “ friendly takeover” in Cuba may all seem hawkish, but they can still be viewed as broadly aligning with older patterns in US foreign policy towards governments seen as ideological opponents or “strategic problems”.

What is more significant and more disturbing for allies is that during Trump’s second term, this coercive and unpredictable manner has not been confined to adversaries.

Under a more radical “America First” policy, it has also extended to allies, dependents, and friendly governments.