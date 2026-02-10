Russia's communications regulator began imposing gradual restrictions on Telegram, slowing its messenger services for “failing to protect personal data and prevent terrorists and criminals” from using them.

"The messenger still does not comply with Russian legislation, fails to protect personal data, lacks real measures to counter fraud, and does not prevent the use of the messenger for terrorist and criminal purposes," Roskomnadzor said in a statement on Tuesday.

The watchdog has warned that it will continue to restrict Telegram's operation until violations of Russian legislation are eliminated.

Roskomnadzor is willing to collaborate with any domestic or foreign internet resources, as long as they respect Russia and its citizens, it stated.