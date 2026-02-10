WORLD
Russian regulator restricts Telegram messenger
Roskomnadzor says it will continue to restrict Telegram's operation in Russia until violations of its legislation are eliminated.
Tagansky City Court says Telegram faces around $84k in fines for refusing to remove banned content and breaching self-monitoring rules. / Reuters
February 10, 2026

Russia's communications regulator began imposing gradual restrictions on Telegram, slowing its messenger services for “failing to protect personal data and prevent terrorists and criminals” from using them.

"The messenger still does not comply with Russian legislation, fails to protect personal data, lacks real measures to counter fraud, and does not prevent the use of the messenger for terrorist and criminal purposes," Roskomnadzor said in a statement on Tuesday.

The watchdog has warned that it will continue to restrict Telegram's operation until violations of Russian legislation are eliminated.

Roskomnadzor is willing to collaborate with any domestic or foreign internet resources, as long as they respect Russia and its citizens, it stated.

Meanwhile, the Tagansky City Court in Moscow said in a statement that Telegram faces fines totaling 64 million rubles (approximately $84,200) for refusing to remove prohibited content and failing to comply with the law on self-monitoring.

Since 2019, US social media platforms X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and video platform YouTube have been blocked in Russia for failing to comply with the national legislation.

SOURCE:AA
