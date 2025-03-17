Belgium and Rwanda have announced the expulsion of each other's diplomats, as relations deteriorated over allegations about their respective roles in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The decision is “effective immediately,” the Rwandan Foreign Ministry said on Monday, and explained that it was “taken after careful consideration of several factors, all linked with Belgium’s pitiful attempts to sustain its neocolonial delusions.”

The ministry criticised Belgium for undermining Rwanda “both well before and during the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in which Belgium has a deep and violent historical role, especially in acting against Rwanda.”

It accused Brussels of "using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda."

Rwandan President Paul Kagame also accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘Disproportionate’