China on Tuesday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint and return to dialogue after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out deadly air strikes on the Afghan capital.

The Afghan government late on Monday claimed Pakistani air strikes around 9 pm (1630GMT) hit the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, leaving at least 400 people dead.

Pakistan rejected the accusation, saying it targeted Afghan military installations and ammunition depots in Kabul and in eastern Nangarhar province.

The claims made by Kabul and Islamabad could not be independently verified.

Responding to the escalating tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing hopes both sides will avoid further conflict and pursue dialogue.

Dialogue over conflict

“Afghanistan and Pakistan are and will always be neighbours. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve issues between the two countries,” Lin told reporters in Beijing.

“China hopes the two countries will remain calm and exercise restraint and engage in face-to-face talks at the earliest possible opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue,” he added.

He said China has urged both sides to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects, adding that Beijing will continue efforts to help de-escalate tensions.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have worsened in recent weeks after border tensions escalated, causing casualties and property damage.