Hundreds of people were displaced on Friday alone from Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State in southern Sudan, due to worsening insecurity amid escalating attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that field teams from the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) estimated on December 5 that between 350 and 450 people were displaced from Kadugli in South Kordofan due to the deteriorating security conditions.

The statement added that the displaced people fled to various locations in Abu Zabad in West Kordofan and Sheikan in North Kordofan.

Kadugli has been suffering from a siege imposed by both the RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu since the early months of the war, alongside repeated artillery and drone attacks.

There are no official statistics on the city’s population, but Kadugli has witnessed several waves of displacement to surrounding areas over time.

According to UN estimates, more than 41,000 people fled escalating violence in North and South Kordofan states during the past month.