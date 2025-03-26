Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted Türkiye’s potential role in monitoring a newly brokered truce in the Black Sea, as Russia and Ukraine agreed on Tuesday to halt military strikes in the region and on energy infrastructure.

The deal, facilitated by the United States, comes with the promise of easing pressure on agricultural exports as an incentive to Moscow.

Zelenskyy, who has turned to diplomacy under pressure from President Donald Trump—including a brief pause on US aid and intelligence sharing—cautioned that it was too soon to determine if the agreements would hold but described them as “the right steps.”

Speaking at a press conference in Kiev, he noted that third-party oversight of the ceasefire was discussed, with Türkiye emerging as a key candidate to monitor maritime security in the Black Sea, while a Middle Eastern nation could oversee the energy agreement.

Despite the agreement, Russian forces launched over a hundred drone strikes overnight, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. Zelenskyy denounced the continued attacks, saying they were a “clear signal to the whole world that Moscow is not going to pursue real peace.”

Türkiye’s track record in Black Sea diplomacy