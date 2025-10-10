The White House has criticised the Nobel Prize committee's decision to award the peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition figure instead of US President Donald Trump.
"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said on Friday in a post on X.
"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."
The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted the annual award to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, citing "courageous defenders of freedom" and "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela."
"We are on the threshold of victory and today more than ever we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our main allies to achieve freedom and democracy," Machado said in a post on social media X.
'Big insult to our country'
Trump has campaigned aggressively for the prize, and just this week announced a ceasefire and hostage deal to end Israel's genocide in Gaza.
The Republican president has not yet commented on the Nobel decision, but he did post three videos on his Truth Social account on Friday morning of supporters celebrating the Gaza peace deal that leads to Israel ending its genocide.
Trump has been outspoken about his desire for a prize won by four of his predecessors — Barack Obama in 2009, Jimmy Carter in 2002, Woodrow Wilson in 1919 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1906.
All but Carter won the award while in office, with Obama named laureate less than eight months after taking office — the same position Trump is in now.
Nobel is an award that Trump has coveted for many years.
In a recent UN address, Trump stated, repeatedly, to have "ended seven unendable wars."
Last week, he took a step further, saying if his 20-point Gaza peace plan works out, "we’ll have eight, eight in eight months. That's pretty good," adding "Nobody's ever done that. Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not."
Trump, during his address on September 30 to military leadership in Virginia, also took a shot at the Nobel Committee, saying, "They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing. But it'll be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that."