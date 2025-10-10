The White House has criticised the Nobel Prize committee's decision to award the peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition figure instead of US President Donald Trump.

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said on Friday in a post on X.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted the annual award to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, citing "courageous defenders of freedom" and "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela."

"We are on the threshold of victory and today more than ever we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our main allies to achieve freedom and democracy," Machado said in a post on social media X.

'Big insult to our country'

Trump has campaigned aggressively for the prize, and just this week announced a ceasefire and hostage deal to end Israel's genocide in Gaza.