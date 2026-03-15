Iran’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Tehran is ready to sit with regional countries to form a joint investigation committee to determine the nature of the targets that have come under attack and whether they were American-linked, as hostilities between Tehran and Washington continue to rage across the region.

In an interview with the London-based The New Arab (Al-Araby Al-Jadeed) newspaper, Araghchi said strikes carried out by Iran targeted “US bases and interests in the region” as part of Tehran’s response to attacks launched against Iran from those bases.

The minister claimed Tehran had obtained information indicating that the US and Israel were launching attacks from specific locations towards Arab countries.

“We have not targeted any civilian or residential area in the countries of the region so far,” he insisted, despite reports of strikes on airports, hotels and other civilian targets in Gulf countries.

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Araghchi threatened retaliatory attacks on American companies in the region if Iranian oil facilities are hit.

“If our energy facilities are targeted, we will also target the facilities of American companies in the region,” he said.