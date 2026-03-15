WAR ON IRAN
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Iran proposes joint regional probe into strikes, says targets were US-linked
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has not targeted any civilian or residential areas in the countries of the region so far.
Iran proposes joint regional probe into strikes, says targets were US-linked
[File] The minister claimed Tehran had information that the US and Israel were launching attacks from specific locations towards Arab countries. / Reuters
March 15, 2026

Iran’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Tehran is ready to sit with regional countries to form a joint investigation committee to determine the nature of the targets that have come under attack and whether they were American-linked, as hostilities between Tehran and Washington continue to rage across the region.

In an interview with the London-based The New Arab (Al-Araby Al-Jadeed) newspaper, Araghchi said strikes carried out by Iran targeted “US bases and interests in the region” as part of Tehran’s response to attacks launched against Iran from those bases.

The minister claimed Tehran had obtained information indicating that the US and Israel were launching attacks from specific locations towards Arab countries.

“We have not targeted any civilian or residential area in the countries of the region so far,” he insisted, despite reports of strikes on airports, hotels and other civilian targets in Gulf countries.

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Araghchi threatened retaliatory attacks on American companies in the region if Iranian oil facilities are hit.

“If our energy facilities are targeted, we will also target the facilities of American companies in the region,” he said.

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The top diplomat said that the US had developed a drone similar to Iran’s Shahed drone, called “Lucas,” which he said is used to strike targets in Arab countries, noting that this information is still under review.

Araghchi said communications with neighbouring countries remain ongoing, including with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Diplomatic contacts “have not stopped,” he said, noting that several regional countries are conducting mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions and proposing ideas to end the war.

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Iran is ready to consider any proposals that would ensure a “complete end to the war,” he said.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28, killing around 1,200 people, including then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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