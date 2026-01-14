Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Israel has always tried to draw the US into wars fought “on its behalf.”

“Israel has always sought to drag the US into fighting wars on its behalf. But remarkably, this time they are saying the quiet part out loud,” Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday, quoting a post by Tamir Morag, a diplomatic affairs correspondent for Israel’s Channel 14.

Araghchi said Iran’s streets are “soaked in blood,” accusing Israel of boasting about arming protesters, which he said was behind “hundreds of deaths.”

He added that if US President Donald Trump wants to stop the killing in Iran, he should address Israel to prevent the arming of protesters.

“With blood on our streets, Israel is explicitly gloating about having ‘armed protestors with live weapons', and this is the reason for the hundreds of dead,” Araghchi said.

‘Foreign elements are arming the protesters in Iran’

Morag earlier wrote on X that “Foreign elements are arming the protesters in Iran with live weapons, and this is the reason for the hundreds of dead among the regime's people.”

“Anyone is free to guess who we're talking about,” he added.