Iran on Saturday accused the US and Israel of military aggression, calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attacks targeted defence infrastructure and civilian sites in multiple cities and took place while Tehran and Washington were engaged in a diplomatic process.

It stressed that Iran had prioritised diplomacy to prevent war but “the time has now come to defend the homeland,” and that the armed forces would respond in a “decisive and powerful manner.”

Tehran asserted its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and called on the UN Security Council and the international community to condemn the joint US-Israeli attack and take urgent action. self-defence

Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran early Saturday, saying it was aimed at removing alleged threats posed by the “Iranian regime.”