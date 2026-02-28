WORLD
Iran accuses US, Israel of breaching UN Charter and vows retaliation
Tehran warns of a decisive and powerful response, saying the joint attack undermined diplomacy and targeted multiple cities.
Tehran stresses it had prioritised diplomacy but now warns its armed forces will respond in a decisive manner. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Iran on Saturday accused the US and Israel of military aggression, calling the strikes a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attacks targeted defence infrastructure and civilian sites in multiple cities and took place while Tehran and Washington were engaged in a diplomatic process.

It stressed that Iran had prioritised diplomacy to prevent war but “the time has now come to defend the homeland,” and that the armed forces would respond in a “decisive and powerful manner.”

Tehran asserted its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and called on the UN Security Council and the international community to condemn the joint US-Israeli attack and take urgent action. self-defence

Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran early Saturday, saying it was aimed at removing alleged threats posed by the “Iranian regime.”

Iran launches retaliatory strikes

Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting American military installations across the Middle East, with the most direct hit reported on the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Iran also attacked Israel with ballistic missiles, while Israeli defence systems have reportedly intercepted them.

The barrage comes in direct response to Israel’s morning strikes on Tehran and other Iranian targets, quickly joined by US forces under “Operation Epic Fury,” as announced by the Department of Defense.

Iranian officials had repeatedly warned that any attack on their soil would trigger retaliation against US bases in neighbouring countries.

Additional Iranian missile activity targeted other US-hosted sites in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
