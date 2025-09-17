Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Chief Ibrahim Kalin on Wednesday met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa during a visit to Syria’s capital of Damascus, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported .

The meeting addressed regional developments and the progress of the agreement with the SDF leadership on March 10, 2025, while emphasising the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political stability.

Türkiye is closely tracking the ongoing process of integrating the US-backed Syrian YPG-dominated SDF into the Syrian army under a deal signed earlier this year, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said in July.