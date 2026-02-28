MIDDLE EAST
Talks were 'just a cover,' Russia’s Medvedev says as US and Israel attack Iran
Russian Security Council deputy head Dmitry Medvedev accuses Washington of using nuclear negotiations as a smokescreen as US and Israeli forces begin coordinated attacks on Iran.
6 hours ago

Washington's talks with Iran over its nuclear program were “just a cover,” Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday, as the US and Israel launched a joint attack on the Islamic Republic.

"The peacekeeper is at it again. The talks with Iran were just a cover. Everyone knew that," Medvedev wrote on social media, hinting at US President Donald Trump. "So who has more patience to wait for the enemy’s sorry end now? The US is just 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded over 2500 years ago."

"Let’s see what happens in 100 years or so…," he added.

While Israel said it launched its operation "to remove the existential threat posed" by the "regime" in Iran, US President Donald Trump also announced that American forces began "major combat operations" aimed at “protecting the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.” Iran says it has the right to self-defence and will respond.

The attacks come as talks over Iran’s nuclear programme had been ongoing under Oman’s mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.​​​​​​​ Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites towards the end of the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

SOURCE:AA
