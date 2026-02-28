Washington's talks with Iran over its nuclear program were “just a cover,” Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday, as the US and Israel launched a joint attack on the Islamic Republic.

"The peacekeeper is at it again. The talks with Iran were just a cover. Everyone knew that," Medvedev wrote on social media, hinting at US President Donald Trump. "So who has more patience to wait for the enemy’s sorry end now? The US is just 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded over 2500 years ago."

"Let’s see what happens in 100 years or so…," he added.