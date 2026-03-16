Beijing said it has "lodged representations" and urged Washington to "correct its erroneous ways" after the US launched new trade probes last week, with negotiators from both countries meeting in Paris.

The trade talks come amid heightened regional tensions, with US President Donald Trump also appealing to China - and NATO allies - for support in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as soaring oil prices from the US-Israeli war on Iran threaten global markets. Iran war now forms an unexpected backdrop to discussions that were originally centred on trade.

Washington's trade investigations target 60 economies, including China, and will look into "failures to take action on forced labour" and whether these burden or restrict US commerce.

Those investigations came a day after a separate set of US probes, centred on excess industrial capacity and targeting 16 trading partners, including China, which Beijing's foreign ministry criticised as "political manipulation".

"We urge the US side to immediately correct its erroneous ways, meet China halfway... and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations," Beijing's commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The latest round of investigations "is extremely unilateral, arbitrary and discriminatory", it said, accusing Washington of "attempting to construct trade barriers".

Trade officials from both countries met in Paris on Sunday for talks that Washington has said would last for two days.

China has "lodged representations" with the US over the newest forced labour trade probes, the Chinese commerce ministry said.